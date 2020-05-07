Luke Broadwater



Journalist

The Baltimore Sun



If one quote could describe award-winning journalist Luke Broadwater, it would be this from Calvin Coolidge: “Nothing in the world can take the place of persistence. Talent will not; nothing is more common than unsuccessful men with talent. Genius will not; unrewarded genius is almost a proverb. Education will not; the world is full of educated derelicts. Persistence and determination alone are omnipotent.”

As a journalist with nearly two decades of reporting experience, Broadwater has defined his career through persistence and determination. Broadwater now serves as the State House reporter for The Baltimore Sun, where he regularly reports on legislative and policy issues impacting the State and its citizens. Previously, he reported on Baltimore City Hall, police and courts.

Broadwater’s investigative reporting is responsible for some of the biggest news stories, including prompting the resignation of a mayor amid a corruption scandal, the shuttering of hundreds of erroneous speed cameras and the state reallocating $4.4 billion in casino revenues that had been siphoned off from public schools.

“For the business of journalism to thrive it needs diligent, fair-minded people to hold those in power accountable. I try to do that every day on the job,” Broadwater said.

His work has not gone unnoticed. He is the recipient of the prestigious George Polk Award in 2020 for political reporting, the best investigative journalism award from Baltimore magazine in 2019, best state government reporting from the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association in 2019, best local government reporting from the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association in 2017 and a Pulitzer Prize finalist for breaking news in 2016.

He is a graduate of McDonogh School in Baltimore and received his bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College.