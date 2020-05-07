Marc Weller



Founding Partner

Weller Development Company

Marc Weller, founding partner of Weller Development Company in Baltimore, has helped revitalize Charm City through his firm’s recent development of Sagamore Pendry Baltimore hotel in Fells Point and continued work to redevelop Port Covington, a 235-acre site with up to 18 million square feet of development, including residences, shops, restaurants and hotels.

“As one of the largest urban revitalization efforts in the United States, Port Covington brings far-reaching positive impact to Baltimore, and the entire state of Maryland, by improving its economy and shaping its future as a sought-after destination,” wrote Victoria Rossi, senior account executive with Maroon PR, in nominating Weller as an Influential Marylander. Weller was also named an Influential Marylander in 2016.

“This includes more than $100 million in community benefits to improve workforce development, supplier diversity, affordable housing, environmental justice, educational enrichment and economic development in one of Maryland’s major cities,” she wrote.

The Port Covington project will also attract new businesses to Baltimore, creating more jobs.

Rossi said that economic impact studies estimate that the project will generate $11.5 billion in economic activity for Baltimore and support more than 54,000 jobs during its construction period alone. Once completed and stabilized, the business and residential activities will support more than $7 billion annually for city revenue and more than 40,000 permanent jobs, she wrote.

Weller, who has more than 20 years’ experience in real estate development, sits on the boards of the Cal Ripken Senior Foundation and Foundation Housing, and sponsors youth football teams in Baltimore and Washington.