Marriott International No. 1 DiversityInc Top 50 list

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2020

Bethesda-based hotel giant Marriott International Inc. was recognized as the No. 1 company for diversity across industries on the 2020 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list. The ranking also makes Marriott the highest-ranking hospitality company on the list for more than ten years and the only one to have achieved the top ranking.  The company was also ...

