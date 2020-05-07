Megan Wahler



Director of Entrepreneurial Services

bwtech@UMBC Research and Technology Park

Megan Wahler, director of entrepreneurial services at bwtech@UMBC Research and Technology Park, makes it her business to connect venture capital investors with startup companies incubating at the university’s Catonsville campus.

“There is a wealth of talent in the Maryland business community but much of it is disconnected. When I started my company in 2013, I realized that there could be much more success in the region if valuable connections were made,” Wahler wrote. “I have since made it my goal to champion and connect people to build businesses and create synergies across industries, universities, and other resources.”

In 2013, six years before joining bwtech@UMBC in late 2019, Wahler co-founded Ryan Edwards Communications, a print manufacturing and logistics company for the cruise industry.

Wahler previously worked as senior program manager at Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures as one of the first team members for the FastForward Initiative. She started and ran seven programs there, raising nearly $800,000 in grant funds.

At bwtech@UMBC, Wahler oversees the Cyber Incubator, the Cync Program in partnership with Northrop Grumman and the Life Sciences incubator at the university’s research and technology park. She works with about 60 companies across two campuses, providing resources and programming.

She sits on the executive committee for the University of Maryland Momentum Fund and has volunteered for the Towsontowne Recreation Council since 2013. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University.

Wahler wrote that she believes no one is successful without the help of others, and hopes that future business leaders will “seek, embrace, and be grateful for the help.”