Michael O’Neil



Founder and CEO

GetWellNetwork Inc.

GetWellNetwork, Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Neil has spent 20 years working to improve health care through interactive technology.

O’Neil founded the GetWellNetwork, a company providing digital tools to enhance patient and provider experiences throughout the health care industry, when he was 28, after a diagnosis of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma made him aware of deficiencies in health care that could be supported by technology.

On his Twitter account, where he has 1,079 followers, O’Neil describes himself: “Cancer survivor. Patient engagement champion. Health care change agent.”

He wrote of his Influential Marylander honor: “Proud to be included among those having an impact in Maryland.”

At its launch in 2000, the Bethesda-based GetWellNetwork provided Interactive Patient Care, a new interactive technology to empower patients, its website states. In 2014, O’Neil founded the O’Neil Center, a think tank and research institute dedicated to the science of family and patient engagement. His GetWell Labs, a research and development incubator, is dedicated to developing patient technology.

In 2019, O’Neil was named a Health Innovators Fellow by the Aspen Institute. The same year, he received The Global Good Fund’s Social Entrepreneur of the Year award and Georgetown Entrepreneurial Alliance’s Social Impact award.

In 2016, O’Neil was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year and The Northern Virginia Technology Council’s Tech Executive of the Year.

O’Neil is a member of the Young President’s Organization, and Mindshare. He also serves as strategic adviser and board member of PerfectServe, a private equity-backed clinical communications and collaboration company, according to the PerfectServe website.