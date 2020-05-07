Quantcast

SC&H Group named an Inc. Magazine 2020 Best Workplace

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2020

SC&H Group was named to Inc. magazine’s annual list of the nation’s Best Workplaces for the third consecutive year. The nationally recognized management consulting, audit, and tax firm is the only Baltimore-area company to be featured in the magazine’s “large company” category and joins 11 other Maryland-based companies on the list. Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. singled out 395 finalists for ...

