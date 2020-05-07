Quantcast

Shore Bancshares reports quarterly dividend

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2020

Shore Bancshares Inc., the parent of Shore United Bank, announced Thursday its board of directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend in the amount of $0.12 per share, payable May 29 to stockholders of record on May 16. Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton and is the largest independent bank holding company on the Eastern Shore. Shore Bancshares engages in ...

