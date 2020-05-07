Quantcast

Sprouts expands grocery pickup in Md. amid COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2020

Sprouts Farmers Market has expanded grocery pickup to its Maryland and other mid-Atlantic stores as an added convenience for families looking to shop for healthy products without entering the store during this incredible time of need. Customers can now shop at sprouts.com/order to be picked up at local Sprouts stores in Bel Air and Pasadena; Herndon, Virginia; Marlton, New ...

