Teresa Beilstein



Elementary Teacher

South Shore Elementary School, Anne Arundel County Public Schools

When Teresa Beilstein was a pre-service teacher focusing on the content of the material she was going to teach, she received some important words of wisdom from her mentor teacher.

“She told me: ‘Students won’t care about what you teach them until they know that you care about them.’ This set me on my path of building relationships and meeting each one of my students, teammates and families as a human first, teacher second,” Beilstein said.

It is this approach that has earned her 2020 Maryland Teacher of the Year, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year in 2019 and the North Anne Arundel County Excellence in Education award in 2017.

Beilstein has been teaching third grade at South Shore Elementary School in Anne Arundel County since 2013. It is her first teaching position after working as an enrollment advisor for Walden University and a commercial relationship manager at SunTrust Bank now called Truist.

For her, teaching encompasses more than heart, though it’s a large part of it. Teaching requires creativity, versatility, communication skills, data analysis and intelligence, she said. Beilstein also notes that regardless of one’s field or expertise, the key to success is building relationships.

“All people want to feel valued, validated and connected to others in their life. Taking time to forge relationships built on mutual respect and understanding leads to success in any field,” Beilstein said.

She is a graduate of Walden University, where she earned a Master of Arts in teaching and a Master of Science in organizational psychology. In 2007, she earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Loyola College. She is nationally board certified as an early childhood generalist and holds an advanced professional certificate in early childhood education and reading.