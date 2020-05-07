Thibault Manekin



Co-Founder

Seawall Development

Seawall Development Co. co-founder Thibault Manekin has made his name in Baltimore through his unique work refurbishing city neighborhoods to support educators and nonprofits.

The social entrepreneur’s company, whose mission is “to help communities by breathing new life into historic buildings and then filling them with people who make our cities better places,” created the Center for Educational Excellence model that provides discounted apartments for teachers and office space for nonprofits focused on education, according to information posted by Manekin on the Donnell-Kay Foundation website.

Manekin’s work through Seawall, a company he co-founded with his father and regional real estate developer, Donald Manekin, in 2006, has received many awards and honors: He was named a Champion of Change by President Barack Obama for his work redeveloping historic city buildings as office space for nonprofits and apartments for teachers and received the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s national award for Smart Growth. In 2013, the Baltimore Business Journal named Thibault Manekin one of its “People to Watch.”

Following Seawall’s overhaul of Baltimore’s Remington neighborhood, the Baltimore City Paper named it “Best Up and Coming Neighborhood.” The Remington project, which kicked off in 2008, includes Seawall’s innovative work on Miller’s Court to support educators, work that, in addition to earning a presidential honor, earned the company the gold medal 2015 Rudy Bruner Award for Urban Excellence.

In 2001, he founded Peace Players International, a nonprofit that uses basketball to unite children in war-torn countries throughout the world.