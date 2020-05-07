Quantcast

UMB startup gets exclusive license for clinical decision support system

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2020

University of Maryland, Baltimore startup company Pumas-AI was granted worldwide, exclusive rights to Lyv, a cutting-edge clinical decision support system designed to help health care professionals personalize treatment trajectories for patients in real-time. The Lyv platform leverages clinical research and electronic health record data from millions of patients to derive algorithms that can personalize health care delivery. Lyv will have modules ...

