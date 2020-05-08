Quantcast

DAWUD J. BEST v. ROBERT FRAZIER, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2020

Real property -- Foreclosure action -- Temporary restraining order In this appeal from a foreclosure action in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, Dawud J. Best, appellant, challenges the court’s denial of his “Emergency Motion for Temporary Restraining Order and/or Request for Preliminary Injunction” (hereinafter “the motion and request”). Read the opinion

