DONTE EDWARD BURLEY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Resisting arrest A jury sitting in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County found appellant, Donte Edward Burley, guilty of second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.1 The court sentenced appellant to: (1) five years’ imprisonment with all but eighteen months suspended for second-degree assault; and (2) six ...

