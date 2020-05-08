Quantcast

Federal Realty prices $400M in 3.5% Notes

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2020

Federal Realty Investment Trust Friday announced the pricing of its public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.50% Notes due 2030 at an effective yield of 3.630% and an additional $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.95% Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") at an effective yield of 2.944%. The 2024 Notes will have the same terms and be ...

