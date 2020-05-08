Quantcast

Hannon Armstrong raises $550M in growth capital

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2020

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc., an Annapolis-based investor in climate change solutions, raised $550 million in growth capital year to date through April, including $400 million in unsecured green bonds and $150 million in common shares via at-the-market equity sales in an earnings report released Thursday. The company closed $186 million of transactions in the ...

