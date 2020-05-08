Quantcast

Judge orders Snow Hill detainees’ release amid COVID-19

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 8, 2020

A federal judge Thursday ordered the release of two Worcester County Detention Center detainees after discovering a third detainee had exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 virus, information the jurist said was known but not disclosed to the court by either jail personnel or U.S. immigration officials holding the detainees. U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang said the ...

