Alsobrooks: Prince George’s could reopen later than other parts of Md.

Prince George’s County may not be ready to ease restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Maryland could begin to see some easing of restrictions and a possible move into what Gov. Larry Hogan calls phase one of his reopening plan. Despite that, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks suggested her jurisdiction may not be ready and pleaded for residents to remain patient.

“I know this is difficult but I have to ask you to please trust me and just hang on a little while longer,” Alsobrooks said during a Friday news conference. “We’re going to move as quickly as we can to reopen.”

As of Friday, the county reported 8,840 confirmed cases — nearly one-third of the state’s total — and the 297 virus related deaths in the jurisdiction represent 20% of the total reported so far in Maryland. The high density population and its geographical location near the District of Columbia make the county a unique case within the state, Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks said she understands the difficulties created by the efforts to slow the spread of the virus from distancing of families and friends to the financial hardships caused by the closure of businesses.

“While the rest of the state may open, we must take a measured and smart approach to opening non-essential businesses and resuming gatherings with families, and friends and neighbors,” the county executive said.

As of Friday, there were nearly 30,500 confirmed cases and 1,453 deaths.

But statistics that the state is using as benchmarks for a possible move to reopen and reboot the economy, including hospitalizations and use of intensive care beds, have shown decreases or are flattening over the last week.

Hogan, a Republican, said he is hopeful that trend would continue and allow the state to move into phase one of his reopening plan.

On Wednesday, the governor announced the easing of some restrictions including the resumption of elective surgeries and procedures, as well as the lifting of restrictions on outdoor activities including golf and the reopening of state parks and beaches for walking.

But Hogan reiterated the need to continue social distancing and the use of masks. His ban on non-essential travel and a state of emergency remain in place.

His announcement came just as Ocean City is preparing to open its boardwalk and the beach to the public, though businesses along the boardwalk are to remain closed.

