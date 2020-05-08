Md. Senate sets hearing on unemployment insurance issues

Maryland lawmakers plan to hold a hearing Tuesday on the difficulties in applying for and receiving unemployment benefits in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Senate Finance and Budget and Taxation Committees plan to hold the virtual hearing on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

“While the administration has claimed that all issues have been addressed, constituent calls and media reports show thousands of Marylanders with the inability to receive the benefits they are entitled to so they can put food on the table,” according to a release from Senate President Bill Ferguson’s office.

Members of the public can sign up in advance to testify virtually.

Nearly 400,000 residents have filed for benefits in the last seven weeks.

The state’s new online system crashed within hours of going live and struggled to keep up with demand. Gov. Larry Hogan has said the website is now fixed.

Additionally, some members of the public say they have waited for weeks to receive their first payment after successfully applying for benefits.