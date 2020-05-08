Quantcast

Owings Mills dentist distributes free oral health kits amid COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2020

After weeks of COVID-19 restrictions that have put dental work on the back burner, Dr. Joanne Block Rief, a Baltimore area dentist who owns Crossroads Dental Arts in Owings Mills, distributed more than 250 free oral health kits May 1 and 2 to residents from throughout Baltimore. The Crossroads Cares free oral hygiene kits, created and ...

