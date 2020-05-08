Quantcast

Patient First adds 2 more COVID-19 testing sites in Md.

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2020

Patient First now provides drive-up COVID-19 testing by appointment at its locations along Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills and Annapolis Road in Odenton, the urgent care medical facility announced Friday. The testing is now available at the Patient First at 10210 Reisterstown Road, in Owings Mills, and 1110 Annapolis Road, in Odenton. The Patient First centers ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo