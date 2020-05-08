Quantcast

Protective order, hate crime, hairstyle bills become law

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 8, 2020

Measures to expand protection for alleged victims of sexual assault, ease the standard for proving a hate crime and broaden the state Maryland civil rights law’s definition of “race” to include ethnic hairstyles will go into effect Oct. 1.

