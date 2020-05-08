Quantcast

RICHARD AFOLABI-BROWN v. ALLSTATE INSURANCE COMPANY, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2020

Administrative law -- Maryland Insurance Administration -- Case caption Richard Afolabi-Brown, appellant, filed a complaint with the Maryland Insurance Administration’s Policy and Casualty Unit (P&C Unit) alleging that Allstate Insurance Company, appellee, had failed to fully pay his claim for water damage to his home and had improperly increased his homeowner’s insurance premium because of that ...

