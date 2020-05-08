Quantcast

Unanimous Supreme Court throws out ‘Bridgegate’ convictions

By: Associated Press By Jessica Gresko May 8, 2020

WASHINGTON — A unanimous Supreme Court on Thursday threw out the convictions of two political insiders involved in the "Bridgegate"  scandal that ultimately derailed the 2016 president bid of their ally, then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. The justices said there was evidence of deception, corruption, and abuse of power in the political payback saga that involved ...

