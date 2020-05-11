Quantcast

Bitcoin crashes as halving hype loses impetus

By: Bloomberg By Joanna Ossinger and Vildana Hajric May 11, 2020

Bitcoin appears to be running out of steam just before one of the most anticipated milestones among cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The largest digital token tumbled over the weekend, declining about 13% to around $8,675. It rebounded to about $8,840 as of 10 a.m. in New York trading on Monday. The decline took place ahead of a closely ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo