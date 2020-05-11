Quantcast

Forward Cities launches ESHIP Communities Baltimore initiative

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2020

The ESHIP Communities Baltimore initiative launched April 28 as local leaders hosted the “ESHIP Communities Baltimore: A Courageous Conversation on Black Entrepreneurship” event, via Zoom. The event was led by Forward Cities President Fay Horwitt and ESHIP Communities Baltimore Council leaders Andre Robinson, Michael Binko and Paulo Gregory. Participants discussed how, amid COVID-19, it is even ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo