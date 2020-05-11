Quantcast

On the Record

The Daily Record's law news blog

Indiana’s chief lawyer loses license

Trump v. Biden, Facebook post, sexual abuse settlement round out roundup

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 11, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2019, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Hill's law license will be suspended for 30 days over an allegation that he drunkenly groped four women during a party, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday, May 11, 2020. The unanimous court decision said that the state's attorney disciplinary commission "proved by clear and convincing evidence that (Hill) committed the criminal act of battery." (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Oct. 23, 2019. (AP File Photo/Michael Conroy)

Welcome to Monday, the 39th anniversary of the London premiere of “Cats.”

Here are some news items to get your week started.

— Indiana attorney general loses law license for a month over alleged groping.

— Could Trump v. Biden become the next Bush v. Gore?

— Dallas law firm fires staffer over Facebook post that opposed wearing a mask and supported using a gun.

— Ohio State University will pay about $41 million to settle sexual abuse lawsuits.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo