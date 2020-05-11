Indiana’s chief lawyer loses license
Trump v. Biden, Facebook post, sexual abuse settlement round out roundup
By: Steve Lash
Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer
May 11, 2020
Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court at the Statehouse in Indianapolis on Oct. 23, 2019. (AP File Photo/Michael Conroy)
Here are some news items to get your week started.
— Indiana attorney general loses law license for a month over alleged groping.
— Could Trump v. Biden become the next Bush v. Gore?
— Dallas law firm fires staffer over Facebook post that opposed wearing a mask and supported using a gun.
— Ohio State University will pay about $41 million to settle sexual abuse lawsuits.
