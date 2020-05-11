Quantcast

Orangetheory signs Stadium Square deal

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 11, 2020

The Hanover Co. said its inked its first retail lease at the Houston-based firm's 299-unit luxury-apartment building The Hanover Cross Street at Stadium Square. Orangetheory Fitness agreed to lease roughly 3,600 square feet of ground-floor space at the property, and the franchisee intends to open the location early next year. The building in Baltimore's Federal Hill ...

