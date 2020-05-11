Quantcast

Recovery Centers of America rebrands Waldorf facility

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2020

Recovery Centers of America ("RCA"), a health care network of 11 evidence-based drug and alcohol addiction treatment centers, has renamed its 140-bed facility in Waldorf as Recovery Centers of America Capital Region. RCA Capital Region will continue providing medication-assisted detox, residential in-patient care, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, general outpatient care, and recovery support programs to patients ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo