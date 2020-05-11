Quantcast

United Baptist nonprofit to give out 1,000 KN95 masks

By: Daily Record Staff May 11, 2020

Beloved Community Services Corporation, a nonprofit affiliate of Union Baptist Church, will receive 1,000 KN95 Masks to distribute Wednesday at 11 a.m. to persons living in the Upton community in the historic west Baltimore district. Baltimore-based VDNA Trading has initiated a program to help people during this pandemic by donating PPE equipment to communities in Baltimore ...

