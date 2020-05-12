Quantcast

Baltimore plans $13M rent assistance fund

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 12, 2020

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young announced Tuesday that the city will spend $13 million in federal grant money to help residents avoid eviction. During an afternoon news conference at the War Memorial Building, Young said he's dedicated Community Development Block Grant Funds, approved by the federal government in response to the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo