FEATURED MOVER | Rob Kunisch, Howard Bancorp

Rob Kunisch was promoted to president and chief operating officer of Howard Bancorp and Howard Bank effective immediately.

Kunisch, who is president of the bank, adds the COO title in recognition of his “outstanding leadership” since Howard Bank and First Mariner Bank completed their merger in March 2018.

Kunisch spent his entire banking career in Maryland, beginning in 1990 at Mercantile-Safe Deposit and Trust Company and, later, its acquirer, PNC Bank. In 2008, he joined Wilmington Trust FSB as the Director of Commercial Banking. He later was promoted to President of Wilmington Trust, FSB — Maryland and ran wealth management in Maryland, until it was acquired by M&T Bancorp in 2011. Kunisch served as a consultant to the 1st Mariner Bancorp board in 2012. In 2014, he put together a team of investors to raise $110 million that was used to take control of 1st Mariner Bank where he later became CEO. Four years later, he negotiated a deal to merge with Howard Bank in March 2018 which would position him as President and now Chief Operation Officer of the largest independently owned bank in Baltimore.

Kunisch has served in the past as Chairman of Saint Ignatius Loyola Academy and his past community involvement includes the Independent College Fund. He is currently a trustee at Stevenson University and Director of the Maryland Bankers Association. Kunisch was named one of the Maryland Daily Record’s 2020 Influential Marylanders.

ABOUT ROB KUNISCH

Resides in:

Cockeysville

Education:

Bachelor of Arts from Providence College, MBA from Loyola Sellinger School of Business

If you had not chosen banking as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I started in banking working as a teller in high school. I’ve never thought about doing anything else ever since. It’s a very gratifying profession that allows one to interact with clients and assist in helping them grow their companies. Even in today’s challenging environment providing 1,000 customers with PPP loans so they can retain their 18,000+ employees provides a sense of accomplishment.

Favorite vacation:

Anyplace warm and by the water where I can cast a fishing rod.

When I want to relax, I … :

Listen to music

Favorite book:

Too hard to narrow it down to my favorite book, but the first one to leave a lasting impression was “Where the Red Ferns Grow.” I read it in fifth grade.

Favorite quotation:

“It isn’t the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it’s the pebble in your shoe,” – Muhammad Ali

