GreenGen Ventures takes equity investment in Wynd Technologies

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2020

GreenGen Ventures, the Bethesda-based venture capital arm of Green Generation, Tuesday announced it has structured and invested in a new round of financing for Wynd Technologies, a standard-setting global air purification and measurement startup with products featured in Apple and Best Buy stores. The investment was made by a fund under GreenGen’s management. Founded in 2014 by ...

