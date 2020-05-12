Quantcast

Harford Bank to host annual meeting online

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2020

The board of directors of Harford Bank Tuesday announced its annual meeting will be conducted in a virtual format in response to Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting is scheduled for May 20 at 10 a.m. Stockholders of record as of March 2 are entitled to attend and vote at the annual meeting, ...

