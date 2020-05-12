Quantcast

Hull Street Energy acquires W.Va. hydroelectric plant

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2020

Bethesda-based Hull Street Energy has acquired 100% of the interests in Gauley River Power Partners, LLC, which operates an 80 megawatt hydroelectric generating facility in Summersville, West Virginia, from Enel Green Power North America and GE Energy Financial Services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The facility supplies reliable, zero-carbon energy to customers in the mid-Atlantic region. This transaction ...

