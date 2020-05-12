John McLean Jr., Jason Kaplan and Scott Winn | RocketDocs

RocketDocs hired John McLean Jr. as senior director of finance, Jason Kaplan as vice president of revenue and promoted Scott Winn as head of product.

Winn is a member of the senior leadership team reporting to the board of directors. He is experienced in the development and commercialization of multiple successful hardware, software and mobile products.

McLean is a member of the senior leadership team reporting to the Board of Directors. McLean joins after serving as senior vice president and chief financial officer of The Harbor Bank of Maryland for nearly six years. He brings a detailed approach to financial analysis, review and presentation having been a Big 4 auditor earlier in his career.

Kaplan leads sales and revenue as RocketDocs enters a new phase of growth. Kaplan is a member of the senior leadership team reporting to RocketDocs CEO Jason Pappas. Prior to RocketDocs, Kaplan held a variety of executive leadership roles in sales and marketing with a track record of driving significant revenue growth, building channels and identifying strategic partnerships.

