Report: Anti-Semitic incidents in US hit record high in 2019

By: Associated Press By Michael Kunzelman May 12, 2020

SILVER SPRING — American Jews were targets of more anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 than any other year over the past four decades, a surge marked by deadly attacks on a California synagogue, a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey and a rabbi's New York home, the Anti-Defamation League reported Tuesday. The Jewish civil rights group counted ...

