Residents flock to hearing to vent anger over Md. unemployment system

Maryland residents struggling to get their unemployment benefits are leveling blame and criticism at a new online website meant to streamline the claims process.

The state, much like the country, has seen unemployment claims spike as a result of mandatory business closures ordered to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The deluge of claims and a faulty claims system in Maryland have left many with drained bank accounts.

“I’ve received no money, so I’m not actually on unemployment,” said Bonnie Fitzpatrick, a Pasadena resident. “This will be my ninth week of not getting paid.”

More than 1,100 people signed up to testify in the first virtual public hearing before the Senate Finance and Budget and Taxation Committees. Of those, the first 270 were invited to testify live for two minutes each — nine hours worth of hearing time. The balance were asked to submit testimony by video.

Sen. Guy Guzzone, D-Howard County and chair of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee, said the testimony would be delivered to Gov. Larry Hogan.

“The system is overloaded and breaking down, and it’s not serving you well,” Sen. Delores Kelley, D-Baltimore County and chair of the Senate Finance Committee, said speaking to more than 1,000 attendees of the virtual public hearing.

Kelley said she and other lawmakers hoped the hearing would bring about changes.

“We’re not magicians,” she said. “So, we can’t solve everything.”

Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson has acknowledged a small percentage of filers have experienced delays in payments. She said most of those delays are related to conflicting information given by employees and their employers.

On Tuesday, the department in a statement announced it had paid 327,629 first-time claims since the pandemic began, with 90% paid within 21 days of the applicant’s filing.

Robinson did not speak at Tuesday’s public hearing. She is scheduled to testify Wednesday before the House Economic Matters Committee.

“The unprecedented volume of new claims, and constantly changing guidelines from the federal government, have presented a series of challenges not only for our department but for unemployment programs across the nation,” Robinson said in a statement. “While we are making progress, there are still many frustrated Marylanders waiting to receive benefits. Please know that we are listening, we know what needs to be improved, and we are focused on getting the job done.”

Rep. Anthony Brown disputed Robinson’s claims. He cited U.S Department of Labor statistics showing that 164,550 first-time payments were made in March and April — about 36 percent of initial claims.

“For Governor Hogan’s Administration to say unemployment is fixed, while hundreds of thousands of Marylanders wait to file or to get benefits is an outrage. We cannot, should not and must not dismiss their pain and financial hardship,” said Brown, who oversaw the troubled rollout of the Maryland Health Benefits Exchange. “Families have desperately waited two months for help. It’s insulting to their pain that we’ve received false declarations of success, excuses and half-truths from the Hogan Administration.”

Fitzpatrick and others described the trials and tribulations of filing for unemployment in Maryland as hundreds of thousands apply for benefits after losing their jobs during the ongoing pandemic.

For Fitzpatrick, her troubles began when the new Beacon online site became operational. After successfully filing claims and getting paid, she says, some weeks she has been dropped from the system.

“I’m getting tired of fighting for the four weeks I’m owed,” said Fitzpatrick.

Maryland has seen unprecedented unemployment benefits claims over the last seven weeks. In all, more than 490,000 people have filed first-time claims, including more than 109,000 last week, a record.

The total number of claims in any week since March easily has exceeded the nearly 12,600 claims received in the worst week of the Great Recession.

“Many have been without payments for two months,” said Amelia Mitchell, an unemployed massage therapist. “People are suffering.”

A new one-stop website called Beacon crashed within an hour of going live. Users reported repeated failures in the following days.

“This Beacon site, I don’t even know what to do with it,” Vanessa Pena told the two committees. “One minute it works and the next minute it’s down.”

Pena said she has been able to file claims only through an aide working for Sen. Kathy Klausmeier, D-Baltimore County.

In April, Robinson acknowledged the issues with the site and vowed to fix them. Soon after, Hogan expressed frustration with the problems, and he, too, pledged to get the site working.

Last week, Hogan declared the site fixed.

But complaints continue to roll in. Some applicants report that they are waiting for payments even though they were able to successfully file a claim.

Darlene Gaffney, a bartender who lost her job March 17, told the committees that she is behind on her mortgage payments and has seen her credit downgraded as she waits to be paid.

“I’ve been following all the rules, and I’m not getting anywhere,” said Gaffney.