Shae Johnson | Monarch Academy Annapolis

Monarch Academy Annapolis , a public contract school with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, named Shae Johnson assistant principal.

Johnson will serve as one of the school’s two assistant principals. He brings more than 20 years of experience in education, school administration and educational coaching in both public and private, elementary, middle and secondary schools.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.