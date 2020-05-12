Shae Johnson | Monarch Academy Annapolis

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2020

johnson-shae-monarch-academy-annapolisMonarch Academy Annapolis, a public contract school with Anne Arundel County Public Schools, named Shae Johnson assistant principal.

Johnson will serve as one of the school’s two assistant principals. He brings more than 20 years of experience in education, school administration and educational coaching in both public and private, elementary, middle and secondary schools.

