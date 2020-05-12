Quantcast

Study: Baltimore internet access lags behind similar cities

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 12, 2020

Baltimore continues to lag behind other major cities in terms of low-income and minority residents' access to internet and computers, according to a new report. As of 2018 nearly 41% of households in Baltimore did not have wireline internet, such as cable fiber, or digital subscriber line, according to an analysis of American Community Survey data ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo