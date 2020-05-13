Allyson Bear | Corus International

Allyson Bear was named vice president for international programs for Corus International, the parent organization for Lutheran World Relief and IMA World Health.

Bear, who is an expert in global public health, will oversee programs strengthening local, regional and national health systems and promoting rural economic development in more than 20 countries around the world.

Bear has more than 20 years of global health leadership, managing relationships with governments, bilateral and multilateral donors, civil society and communities across Asia, the Middle East and Africa to advance mutual health and development goals.

Previously, Bear worked at the U.S. Agency for International Development, where she managed health portfolios in Mali, Bangladesh, and Washington. She also held a faculty appointment at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, where she managed initiatives working to accelerate the use of new vaccines in low-income countries.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.