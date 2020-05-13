Quantcast

AMS onsite to offer additional COVID-19 testing for nursing homes

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2020

AMS Onsite, an affiliate member of the Health Facilities Association of Maryland (HFAM), Wednesday announced it will offer additional COVID-19 testing and support for nursing homes in Maryland. The necessity of broader testing became increasingly evident as skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, suspecting that outbreaks were larger than they first appeared, began working with hospital partners ...

