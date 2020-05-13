Quantcast

Carroll County gets drive-thru COVID-19 testing site

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan Wednesday announced Maryland will further expand its drive-thru COVID-19 testing program by opening a new site Thursday at the Carroll County Agriculture Center in Westminster. The Ag Center site at 706 Agricultural Center Drive will be the first state-sponsored, community-based testing site in Carroll County, increasing the testing options available to area residents. Hogan ...

