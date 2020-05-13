Quantcast

HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES COMMISSION OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MARYLAND v. MIGUEL GARCIA HERRERA, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2020

Worker's compensation -- Statutory employer -- Uninsured Employers' Fund This appeal arises from the Circuit Court for Montgomery County’s dismissal of a petition for judicial review from appellant, Housing Opportunities Commission of Montgomery County, Maryland (‘‘HOC’’). The Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission (‘‘Commission’’) found that HOC was the statutory employer of appellee, Miguel Garcia Herrera, who sustained ...

