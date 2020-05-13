Jenny Romei Hoffman and Alexey Ikonomou | Ashton Designs

Founder David Ashton transferred ownership of Ashton Design to creative leads Jenny Romei Hoffman and Alexey Ikonomou, who were both named principal and creative director.

Ashton will remain with the firm as principal emeritus.

Since 2000, Hoffman has helped cement Ashton Design’s reputation as a stalwart of compelling and timeless design. She has worked on a broad range of diverse projects for educational, cultural, and commercial organizations, creating an enormous body of award-winning print and identity work. Jenny has designed and art directed the identity and branding materials for hundreds of architectural, construction, engineering, development, and consulting firms.

Hoffman is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in graphic design. She serves on the boards of the Baltimore Design School and Charles Street Development Corporation.

Since joining Ashton Design in 2011, Ikonomou has led award-winning creative teams in crafting everything from niche identity systems for specialty businesses to large-scale experiential graphics for mixed-use developments, hospitality venues, schools and sports stadiums, including Baltimore’s Sagamore Pendry Hotel and Dodger Stadium.

Over his career, Ikonomou has developed and cultivated brands for many Fortune 500 clients and worked on architectural projects spanning the globe while at RTKL.

He holds dual bachelor’s degrees in business marketing and advertising communications from Towson University and a graduate degree in graphic design from the Portfolio Center in Atlanta. He has won multiple design awards, including several prestigious National Design Awards, from the Society of Environmental Graphic Design.

