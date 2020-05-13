Justyn Kopack | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications hired Justyn Kopack as a senior technology project lead. She will direct content, user experience and web development teams to shape digital transformation solutions for the firm’s federal government and corporate clients.

Kopack joins Crosby from Booz Allen Hamilton, where she was a senior lead technologist and technical project manager for IT modernization contracts within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Most recently, she supported system integration and project management for the cloud migration of all back-end data systems and applications powering HealthCare.gov, working within the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Prior to that, she supported CMS through project management of design, data and content modernization efforts on Medicaid.gov and related sites. She previously worked on the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s website, SAMHSA.gov, building and overseeing teams of analysts, editors, Section 508 specialists and UX strategists for a multi-year migration and website expansion effort.

Kopack has 15 years of experience, holds the PMI Project Management Professional designation and is an ICAgile Certified Professional, Agile Coach and Agile Team Facilitator. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland.

