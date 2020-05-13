Hogan to lift Md. stay-at-home order on Friday

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that he will lift the statewide stay-at-home order at 5 p.m. Friday. The order will be replaced with a “safer at home” public health advisory.

After the order is lifted, retail stores will be able to open to 50% capacity, with masking and distancing measures. Manufacturing will also be allowed to resume, with measures in place to protect workers.

Personal services such as barber shops will be able to reopen at 50% of capacity, and religious services can resume, with outdoor services strongly encouraged.

Not eased were requirements for wearing masks in stores and other retail establishments and on public transportation. Hogan said those practices must remain and called on the public to continue to observe social distancing measures as well as frequently washing hands and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

In a clear nod to Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, Hogan said local governments hard-hit by the pandemic are “empowered” to set their own guidelines.

Hogan has been facing a changing landscape as calls to return to some semblance of pre-pandemic life have grown louder in recent weeks.

The two-month state of emergency followed by a closure of so-called non-essential businesses has thrown nearly 500,000 people onto the state’s unemployment rolls. On Tuesday nearly 1,100 people testified live and by pre-recorded video before the Senate Finance and Budget and Taxation Committees complaining about an inability to file claims or lack of payments.

The governor also faces a state that geographically and politically is in different places when it comes to reopening.

In rural, mostly Republican areas, cases have been the lowest in the state. Residents in those areas want to move more quickly.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan announced that town’s would reopen the iconic boardwalk and beaches. The announcement came days before Hogan announced he would ease some restrictions as hospitalizations and intensive care cases continue to plateau or drop.

More urban, Democratic areas that saw the vast majority of cases want to move more slowly to resume business as usual.

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Tuesday that his jurisdiction and seven other larger Maryland counties may want to move more slowly.

Last week, leaders of Prince George’s and Montgomery Counties announced that those jurisdictions were not yet ready to enter phase one. One of every two cases in the state come from those two counties.

Hogan’s three-phase plan does allow for some flexibility for county and municipal governments and regional differences in infection and hospitalization rates.

And while each phased allows for greater freedom of movement and some return to normalcy, none represent a return to life before the pandemic. Public health experts caution that a vaccine and greater public immunity would be needed.Hogan, a week ago, announced that some outpatient elective procedures and medical appointments could resume along with golfing, tennis, boating, camping and fishing.

But Hogan’s plans don’t call for significant changes, such as increasing the size of allowed social gatherings, reopening daycare centers, bars, restaurants and indoor religious services until phase two.

The state would need to show continued downward trends for at least two weeks to move to the next stage. Hogan has warned that the move to each successive phase could take longer than the one before.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.