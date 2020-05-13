Hogan to lift Md. stay-at-home order on Friday

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that he will lift the statewide stay-at-home order at 5 p.m. Friday. The order will be replaced with a “safer at home” public health advisory.
After the order is lifted, retail stores will be able to open to 50% capacity, with masking and distancing measures. Manufacturing will also be allowed to resume, with measures in place to protect workers.
Personal services such as barber shops will be able to reopen at 50% of capacity, and religious services can resume, with outdoor services strongly encouraged.
Not eased were requirements for wearing masks in stores and other retail establishments and on public transportation. Hogan said those practices must remain and called on the public to continue to observe social distancing measures as well as frequently washing hands and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.
In a clear nod to Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, Hogan said local governments hard-hit by the pandemic are “empowered” to set their own guidelines.
Hogan has been facing a changing landscape as calls to return to some semblance of pre-pandemic life have grown louder in recent weeks.
The governor also faces a state that geographically and politically is in different places when it comes to reopening.
But Hogan’s plans don’t call for significant changes, such as increasing the size of allowed social gatherings, reopening daycare centers, bars, restaurants and indoor religious services until phase two.
