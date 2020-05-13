Quantcast

Maryland man pleads guilty to tying up, killing pit bull

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor May 13, 2020

A Maryland man accused of cutting a pit bull's throat and tying the dog to a tree was sentenced to one year in jail, prosecutors said Tuesday.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo