Md. defers Ellicott City business flood loans in wake of pandemic

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 13, 2020

Maryland has granted Howard County Executive Calvin Ball's request to defer payments on recovery loans made to Ellicott City businesses damaged in a pair of deadly floods. The Department of Housing and Community Development said it is postponing until September 2021 the due date for loans it provided to Ellicott City businesses. "Like business across Maryland, the ...

