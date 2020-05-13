Quantcast

Md. high court sets admissibility standard for Facebook ‘unfriending’

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 13, 2020

Maryland’s top court has unanimously reinstated an attempted armed robbery conviction, saying the trial judge properly allowed the jury to hear damning evidence that the defendant “unfriended” from his Facebook page his alleged accomplice just hours after that person was killed trying to rob a Towson liquor store. In its 7-0 decision, the Court of Appeals ...

