Md. labor secretary: Staffing boost planned for unemployment claims process

Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson defended a new one-stop website for unemployment claims, telling lawmakers Wednesday that “we had to do something new” to handle an avalanche of unemployment claims.

The new state website, known as Beacon, was rolled out as nearly 500,000 people lost their jobs in the last eight weeks because of business closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The status quo would not work,” Robinson said.

Robinson made her comments during a briefing with the House Economic Matters Committee. The briefing was the second time in two days that Robinson’s department and the difficulties in filing unemployment claims have been the focus of legislative hearings.

“When it’s working perfectly, we know it will be the best solution for our customers,” Robinson said. “We just have to work around the clock to get there.”

And while the hearing was non-combative, some members expressed concerns about the system getting up to speed and how it would handle another surge of applicants if there is a second wave of virus infections in the fall or winter.

“Whatever happened this time, those excuses won’t fly next time,” said Del. Dereck Davis, D-Prince George’s and chair of the House Economic Matters Committee.

To date, more than 490,000 people have filed first-time claims, including more than 109,000 last week, a record.

Robinson said the state approved more than 327,000 claims, 90% of which were paid within 21 days, higher than the federal standard.

But the secretary acknowledged that more than 135,000 claims remain unpaid.

Robinson said claims are awaiting adjudication for a number of reasons, including conflicts with information provided by both the applicant and the employer and questions that were answered incorrectly.

On Tuesday, two Senate committees over nine hours took testimony from 270 people who aired their grievances over the unemployment claims process. Another nearly 900 people signed up to submit pre-recorded video testimony.

Most of the complaints related to the state’s new Beacon one-stop claims website.

Robinson said the site was activated as it became clear that the existing website and the state’s call center operation would not be able to handle the deluge of claims.

“We knew we had to have a better solution,” she said.

That site, rolled out last month, crashed within hours of going live. Later, claimants said there were significant delays in using the site to file claims, including a large number who were pushed into long online waits to access the site.

The state also moved about 150 workers to Robinson’s department to assist. Robinson said most of those workers were tasked with answering emails.

It takes three to six months to train an unemployment claims worker, she said.

To help with phone claims, the state is adding additional phone lines. “We’ll soon have more phone lines than workers,” Robinson said.

Also, a private company has been hired to bring in 200 specialists at the rate of 50 per week to assist with calls. The contract workers are professional unemployment claims representatives who can be trained on the Maryland system in about two days.

Robinson said she’d like to add another 75 workers to the contract for 200.

Last week, Gov. Larry Hogan declared the site fixed. Robinson, speaking to lawmakers, said the issues with the website forcing users to wait has been addressed but acknowledged that other issues remain.

“We keep hearing, “Oh it’s going to do this,” said Del. Edward “Ned” Carey, D-Anne Arundel County. “When are we going to get there? I need some concrete dates.”